In southern California there is an incredibly beautiful waterfall, of which nobody knows

Because of the abundance of waterfalls in southern California who knows a little about a few secret waterfalls in this area that deserve the admiration and to get to them through the rocks and any complexity.

Photo: Instagram/_grayson27

Ortega falls is one of waterfalls with great views. Publishing Only in Your State paved route that everyone can get to this natural wonder.

Although the path is short, it requires a willingness to walk a few challenging segments of the trail. But rest assured, it’s worth it.

Walk will need approximately half a mile (804 meters) to get to the waterfall.

Ortega falls is located in riverside County (CA), at the address 32806 Ortega Highway, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530.

Although the path to the waterfall is not long, you still need to be ready for the adventure.

On the way will have to walk on rocks and uneven terrain to get to the waterfall. Perhaps that explains why Ortega falls is not as famous as you would expect.

The first thing that catches the eye is how the impressive cliffs at the waterfall. Like being on another planet.

From the top of the waterfall can be seen that some of the stones and graffiti. But it certainly does not hurt to enjoy the spectacular beauty.

Seeing such beauty, also expect to see a lot of tourists. But the waterfall can be found just a few people, and it means that if you want to enjoy the beauty and elegance of nature in solitude.

The best time to visit Ortega falls after a heavy rain, then the waterfall is filled with water and looks very impressive. In the dry season it is also beautiful, but not so deep.

