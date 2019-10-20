In space photographed spiral galaxy: NASA has shown incredible photo
NASA released a new photo taken by the Hubble telescope in deep space — the lens came spiral galaxy NGC 4380 Unusual form immediately provoked “the other Association”. Recall that in 2018, NASA released the first photos with a unique telescope to search for exoplanets.
“This photograph, taken by the Hubble space telescope, the galaxy NGC 4380 looks like a special effect from a science fiction or fantasy movie”, — have informed in NASA, colorfully adding that the galaxy is “twisted in a spiral, like a glowing portal to another dimension”.
While scientists acknowledged that such “turbulence” in space are fairly common, and are usually in the form of a flat disk, according to TSN.
