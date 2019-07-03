In Spain a girl got off the plane because of the deep neckline
The British Harriet Osborne was expelled from the plane on which she planned to return home from Spain for too low neckline, according to View From The Wing.
She told me that she came on Board in blouse with cleavage, wearing no bra.
After that she was approached by the flight attendant and demanded that she get off the plane because of inappropriate choice of clothing.
The airline claims to have removed the passenger from the flight, as it is in response to a request to change the beginning to be rude employees.