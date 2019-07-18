In Spain, a man tried to smuggle cocaine under the hat and a huge wig

Police detained a man who tried to bring 0.5 kg of cocaine to Spain. It is reported by La Vanguardia.

Noted, employees of the Spanish police noticed a man with a strange appearance at Barcelona airport. Then he began nervously running through a passport control.

Law enforcement officers searched a 65-year-old resident of Colombia and found a package with the 503 grams of cocaine. The cost of the drugs was more than 30 thousand Euro.

According to police, the man hid cocaine under a huge wig, and the top put on this hat.

The malefactor told that in Barcelona he arrived from the Colombian capital of Bogota.

