In Spain again, there was a replacement head coach
Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique has again led the national team of Spain on football.
This was announced by the President of the Royal Spanish football Federation Luis Rubiales at a specially convened press conference.
5 months after his unexpected resignation of Enrique returned to the bridge of “Furia Roja”.
In this position, Enrique was replaced by Robert Moreno, which the Spanish team reached the final of Euro 2020.
We will remind, on March 26, Luis Enrique was absent in the qualifying match of Euro 2020 qualifier against Malta.
And three months later, on June 19, he unexpectedly announced his resignation from the post of head coach.
Then in a brief letter in which, without going into details, he thanked the Spanish football Federation, the players, staff and media for the behavior in the last months and understanding.
As it turned out, Enrique was forced to leave the team due to the illness of his daughter, who for six months fought with cancer (she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma), but never managed to beat her.