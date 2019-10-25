In Spain at the same time became pregnant seven nurses of a hospital
Seven of the nurses in the nursery at the same time got pregnant in the Spanish city of Barcelona. About it reported the edition W24.
A photograph of women posing together, published by one of the hospital staff. They all work in the neonatology Department, which treats newborns. The oldest of the women 47 years old, the youngest is 31.
One of the nurses told me that emotionally it can be tricky, because you need to take care of babies, many of whom were born prematurely (24-25 weeks), and sometimes less than that other kid is a worker. You also need to support parents, which is not easy to see someone else’s pregnancy.