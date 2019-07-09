In Spain, the bulls raised on the horns of several of tourists: shocking photos and video
In the Spanish town of Pamplona hosts the annual festival of San Fermin, widely known thanks to the Ernest Hemingway novel “the sun also rises” (the second name — “Fiesta”). The festival began on July 6 and will conclude on July 14. Traditions of San Fermin, which shocked many, for almost 900 years.
Every day during the festival of bullfighting. Bulls let out of the stall, and simultaneously furious and frightened animals rushing through the narrow streets of Pamplona to the arena. Distance is 850 metres away. On the way the bulls going to a huge crowd of volunteers, who run ahead of the animals. Fans try not to fall under the hooves or not to be raised on the horns.
Fun this is really very, very dangerous. This year during the running of the bulls (the so-called running with the bulls) injured five people — two American tourists and three of the Spaniard.
46-year-old resident of San Francisco is in critical condition. The bull pierced his horn throat. 23-year-old tourist from Kentucky received a blow horn in the left thigh. The run he can not now long enough. The remaining victims fell awkwardly, dodging the bulls. Animals they do not hurt.
Before the festival a group of animal advocates held in Pamplona has become a traditional protest. Half-naked men and women — 54 international activist organization PETA is lying in the square in front of city hall, depicting bulls.
On the cobblestones were painted with white paint stylized silhouettes of these animals. The action participants put on the head of the plastic horns. They banned bullfighting and other mistreatment of the bulls.
