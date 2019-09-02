In Spain, the kids suddenly covered with a huge amount of hair. That’s why
Spain suffered seven kids. They suddenly were covered with a huge amount of hair that the procedure scared the public, and especially parents of kids.
The disease is called hypertrichosis, which whole body is covered in thick coarse hair.
It is also called “werewolf syndrome”.
The weird part is that the kids didn’t get this disease by inheritance, and broke out the occasions in different places. What was the reason?
It turned out that the problem in children drug called omeprazole, and the police raised his production to find the cause. However, the case deadlocked.
But then the doctor decided to try to analyze the drug and found there is a powerful stimulator of hair growth for adults. How he got there – a mystery.
Eventually managed to find a company who supply a cure. As it turned out, had violated the rules of sterilization of containers containing a substance, and therefore two completely unrelated drug was mixed.
The guilty are arrested, but the kids… Probably after some time the body will cleanse itself of the substance, and the hair will return to normal. But no guarantee that the hairs will fall out, no.