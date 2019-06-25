In Spain, the quarrel eight-year-olds ended with the arrival of special forces
In the Spanish Valladolid eight-year-old boy hit his same age during the feast of San Juan. The conflict escalated into a brawl involving adults, informs
The incident occurred on one of the squares. When the girl’s parents saw the aggressive behavior of the boy, they rushed to help and did not hesitate in expressions. In turn, the family of the initiator of the conflict responded to the scene.
By the time four police in the riots had involved about 50 people. Even the action was unfolding in the neighbouring streets. The guards decided to call in reinforcements, in particular riot police.
Law enforcement authorities detained the uncle and the boy’s father because they resisted, and inflicted injuries. No more arrest were not, for security reasons, the police.
