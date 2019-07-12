In spite of the retail Apocalypse: Costco sales are steadily increasing
Retailer Costco said the growth in sales last month, despite the fact that many sellers suffer losses.
Sales representative the company, located in Issaquah, Washington, reported that net sales Costco this week amounted to $14,57 billion over a period of five weeks, which is 7.5 percent more than in the same period last year.
The company’s sales through the Internet are growing at a faster pace. So, for five weeks, they increased by 20.8% and 44 week — by 23.2% over the same period compared to last year.
Previously, the company reported net sales of $126.13 billion for the 44 weeks that ended July 7. This is 8% higher than a year earlier.
After publication of the results of sales, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. rose.
Costco has become a popular place to buy clothes and shoes. The company also sells jewelry and even sold a diamond ring for $ 400 000 in one store, the report said in may.
Not everyone can boast of sales growth. Recall that Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1, Gap and other chains announced the closure of about 7,000 stores in the first half of 2019 — more than during the whole of 2018. Coresight Research predicts that number could reach 12 000 by the end of the year.