In spite of the storm “Dorian”: the couple were married amid the destruction caused by the elements (photo)
The bride and groom from the canadian city of Halifax, where hurricane “Dorian” is de-energized thousands of homes and knocked a tower crane, decided not to let the elements ruin them pre-planned gala day.
As writes the edition Global News, Gillian and Connectuser got married, despite the bad weather. According to them “almost all the guests” safely reached the place of the wedding. In General, the hurricane is not too affected ceremony, except that “ruined things”.
Then the bride and groom arranged a photo session on the background of the devastation caused by the storm. In memory of the newlyweds remained impressive shots.
The question is not whether they want to call him my future first-born, Jillian said with a laugh that they have no desire to hear ever is the name.
CRASHING DOWN: A large construction crane in Halifax collapsed into a building as powerful winds from Dorian lashed Nova Scotia. No injuries were reported, according to local reports. https://t.co/yIvFVpynz6 pic.twitter.com/P0AszkOguU
— ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2019
the first performer in the movie role of James bond said that he and his wife carefully prepared for the disaster. And they were thankful because they survived.
A total of “Dorian” has claimed the lives of at least 45 people in the Bahamas and two in the United States. Dozens still unaccounted for. More than 70 thousand people lost their homes.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter