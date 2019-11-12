In spite of the wrong her husband: Lolita showed pole dancing (video)
Banned in Ukraine, the singer Lolita Milyavskaya, who previously explained why I broke up with a young husband, showed how dancing on the pole.
So, Lo has published in Instagram account a snippet of the video for the song “Body”.
In the frame — kissing, men in lingerie, and erotic dance of the singer in short dress.
According to Lolita, it’s her gift to yourself. But fans believe that the video she published in spite of the former, who for many years has cheated on the singer with his young mistress.
We will remind that earlier the lawyer of the IBA Sergei Zhorin announced intimate correspondence of her husband with his mistress. Dmitry Ivanov, the husband of Lolita, corresponded with the beloved, using the computer wife.
Note that Ivanov himself said: the reason for the divorce is not his cheating, the marriage has stood the test of separation.
