Anti-doping control in the UK (about ukad ukad) is ready to resist any attempt by the world anti-doping Agency (WADA) to confiscate stored urine samples and blood sir Mo Farah to investigate concerning athletes, prepared by his former coach, Alberto Salazar, said championat.com citing The Telegraph.
The former coach of Farah was suspended for four years in the United States for violating anti-doping rules.
Head about ukad ukad Nicole Sapsted said that will not give samples stored for re-testing in the future, unless there is “reliable evidence” indicating that they contain banned substances.
In addition, about ukad ukad rejected the request to hand over samples of Farah for investigation to the anti-Doping Agency of the United States, when Salazar filed an appeal for a 4-year disqualification.
In about ukad ukad stated that repeated testing may lead to deterioration in samples stored up to 10 years for testing using new methods. Sapsted absolutely sure that the doping of the sample taken are the property of their laboratory.
Note, Salazar was the coach of Farah from 2011 to 2017.
Recall, a British athlete of Somali origin Farah is a 4-time Olympic champion 2012 and 2016, 6-time world champion and 7-fold champion of Europe in run on long distances