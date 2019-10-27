In St. Petersburg held a procession against cockroaches
In St. Petersburg, the inhabitants of one of houses, apartments in which live cockroaches, decided to get rid of insects with the procession around his house.
According to the Russian “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, in front of one of the houses of Peter there were leaflets in which an unknown person calls to pray against cockroaches, which fails to eradicate any chemicals and traps.
The author of the ad complains that the usual human effort to control cockroaches tenants can’t get rid of.
“We need the help of the only Force able to get the help of the Lord, the Lord and Creator. Let us meet all together in a small procession around the house”, — says the author.
Per share are invited to bring icons. The event was to be held on October 19. Its outcome is unknown.
We will remind, in the Russian Tver priests instead of the procession to nearby villages organized “religious years”. Together with the icon and the relics of the priests circled the “sponsored” area at the plane and poured about 70 liters of fluid. So they struggled with the sins of the congregation.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter