In St. Petersburg hosted the fight of fans of “Zenith” with Riot police (video)

| August 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

В Санкт-Петербурге прошла жестокая драка фанатов "Зенита" с ОМОНом (видео)

In the Russian championship, there was another clash between the fans and police officers.

At halftime of the fourth round of the Russian Premier League between “Zenith” and “Krasnodar” (1:1), which was held in St. Petersburg, the fans staged a mass slaughter with local Riot police.

Recall that in the previous round of RPL riot police beat fans Moscow “Spartaka” in Rostov.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.