In St. Petersburg hosted the fight of fans of “Zenith” with Riot police (video)
August 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
In the Russian championship, there was another clash between the fans and police officers.
At halftime of the fourth round of the Russian Premier League between “Zenith” and “Krasnodar” (1:1), which was held in St. Petersburg, the fans staged a mass slaughter with local Riot police.
Recall that in the previous round of RPL riot police beat fans Moscow “Spartaka” in Rostov.
Loading...