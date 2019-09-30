In St. Petersburg publicly humiliated Putin: on the fence of the Russian Museum appeared offensive inscription…
In Russia in Saint-Petersburg on the fence of the Russian Museum there was an inscription insulting Putin. The police raised the alarm, the presumable author of the inscription had been detained.
The inscription appeared in the second half of the day on September 29. White spray paint on a black background was displayed slogans: “Putin is stupid squeaky schmuck. FSB stupid mongrel”.
The evening of 29 September, the police reported that they detained 42-the summer local resident Igor Sokolov. He did not explain for what purpose he left the inscription. Against of St Petersburg filed a case of vandalism.
According to local media, Sokolov has not previously been seen at the protests. Problems with the law the man had, but they dealt with the nonpayment of child support.
Arts square in St. Petersburg was not the only city where there were inscriptions against Putin and the current policy of the Kremlin. On a residential house in the 1st Rabfakovskaya the alley came the call, “Enough to die for Donbass”.
In Tosno of Leningrad region the unknown left the call to “Return Crimea to Ukraine”, and in Pskov was seen wall the inscription “Crimea is not ours”.
We will remind, earlier in Russia on the building of the regional interior Ministry appeared the inscription “Putin is a PI. R”. And in the annexed Sevastopol were seen graffiti “Russian occupier”.
Photo radiosvoboda.org, tyndagood/Twitter
