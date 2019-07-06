In Sudan, the military agreed with the opposition to establish a transitional government (PHOTOS)

The military Council of the Sudan and the opposition agreed on the establishment of a new higher authority of military and civilian representatives before the election , according to television channels Al-Arabiya and Sky News Arabia.

In the “sovereign Council” of the country, which will be valid for three years, will include five representatives from each side, and the eleventh participant is a civilian military origin. The responsibilities of the Board will include the formation of a new government, as well as bringing to justice those responsible for the deaths of people to protest. During the talks in Khartoum, the parties also postponed the establishment of the Parliament, which agreed in may.

In December 2018, the increase in the price of bread, which is a major component of the diet of the Sudanese people led to street protests. They lasted for several months. On 11 April, the army took governance into their own hands after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir. Thus were established the transitional Military Council dissolved Parliament and suspended the Constitution.

The opposition accused the military of seizing power and demanded transfer of power to civilian authorities. From the beginning of April at the headquarters of the army carried out a sit-in, which achieve the transfer of power to civilian forces. The military Council warned of the intention to take legal action against this strike, which protests the military has become a hotbed of crime and began to create a real threat to the security of the country. There broke out repeatedly, the shooting and the unrest that led to human victims. On 3 June the Sudanese security forces attacked camp of demonstrators during the crackdown killed more than 30 people, and another 160 were injured.