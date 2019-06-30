In Sudan, the opposition organized a rally ‘March of millions’ (PHOTO)

Sunday in Sudan, the campaign “March of millions”. It was organized by the opposition movement, pushing for the governing Military Council immediate transfer of power to the country’s civil forces, reports TASS with cassilly on the TV channel “al Arabiya”.

Reports from the capital of information by mid-day on the streets thousands of people, however, stated the opposition Alliance For “freedom and change” millions yet failed to collect.

The army and the opposition exchanged accusations, deliberately laying on each other the responsibility for possible victims. On Saturday it was announced that security forces ordered the merchants to close their shops in the centre of the capital on Sunday and not to go out in the day to work.

Meanwhile, as reported on Sunday television channel “sky news Arabia” on Saturday representatives of the Military Council met with representatives of the “For freedom and change.” The results of the negotiations are not reported. It was the first meeting of representatives of the military authorities and the opposition since the violent dispersal of the protest camp in early June, after which their dialogue on the future of the transition period of the country and the formation of the Executive bodies of the power was interrupted.

11 APR after months of protests on the background of the difficult economic situation in Sudan, the army discharged who was in power for 30 years, President Omar al-Bashir and took control of government in their own hands by creating a temporary Military Council dissolved the Parliament and suspending the Constitution. Opposition forces called for the speedy formation of a civilian government and began a strike against the military Council. For two months, the parties tried to come to a decision acceptable to all, but agree they have never happened.

On June 3, the police and special forces of the Sudan by force cleared the protesters from the square in front of the headquarters of the General command of the armed forces in Khartoum, killing dozens of people, and the situation escalated to the limit. After that, the opposition refused to continue the negotiations with the army and said about curtailing all military contacts.

Mediation efforts by Ethiopia, to which later joined the African Union still did not succeed. They have established a common plan for the settlement of the situation in the country, aimed at developing a formula for the transfer of power and organization of the transition period have not yet resulted in positive changes. —