In summary, the candidate of the “public Servants” found 20 errors
June 27, 2019
The candidate in single-mandate constituency №68 of presidential party “the servant of the people” Alexander Baker made a summary, which made 20 errors. This writes the “Transcarpathian insider”.
The network got the screenshots of the summary, which three months ago on one of the sites for job search left the Baker. 27-year-old Alexander wanted to “leadership position” and a salary in the amount of 20 thousand hryvnia. He also indicated that he is a “Manager for development and optimization of expenses.”
The document committed 20 errors. So, the word “national” after “C” Baker wrote “s” and the word “Polytechnic” in his performance turned into a “politehnicheskiy”. Instead of the word “expenditures”, he wrote, “rozhodi”, etc.