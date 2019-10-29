Journalists of the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter described Russia as a “historical enemy” of Europe and urged the EU to unite against Moscow, while U.S. President Donald trump was “erratic and unreliable partner,” which played into the hands of Russia.

According to the author of the article, the President of the United States Donald trump betrayed their allies, having made the decision to withdraw troops from Syria. “The United States, the backbone of the Alliance, had just defected from Syria, leaving its Kurdish allies, in the government of another country – member of NATO, Turkey. And the main winner in this drama – Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the historic enemy,” the newspaper writes.

The article notes that the United States guaranteed security on the continent with the help of NATO for decades, but President trump was erratic and unreliable partner, who “prefers to dream about some kind of trade war.” Since European members of NATO had no plan in case of such developments, the EU needs to unite against Russian neighbor, who “through the Middle East has become even more.”

Recalling the crisis in Ukraine, the publication recognized the effectiveness of the introduced in this context of sanctions against Russia, but now Putin “boasts triumph in Syria, which he received as a gift from the trump.” Ukraine itself was supposed to trump the only reason to “throw mud at their political opponents”: in this case, a publication alluding to the recent scandal surrounding the telephone conversation between the trump and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“EU countries need to stick together and use their economic power. To resist the authoritarian forces in Russia and in other regions,” the paper concludes, urging the European part of NATO “quickly and vigorously to arm themselves in the case that the United States will continue to vote for charlatans.”

Trump announced the withdrawal of American troops Oct 7: at the end of December 2018, he said that this will happen as soon as the American army completely wins IG*, which is nearly defeated. Recent decisions trump criticized not only by Democrats, but also Republicans and the military. His decision to withdraw from Syria two thousand American troops have led to the fact that as a result of Turkish military operations have killed dozens of Kurdish fighters and hundreds of thousands of civilians lost their homes and became refugees. Some of the critics believe that the reputation of the United States in the international sphere suffered irreparable damage.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.