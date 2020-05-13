In Sweden refused to test players for the coronavirus before matches
Guide the Allsvenskan, the highest Swedish football League refused procedures testing players for the coronavirus before matches, according to gazeta.ru with reference to the Associated Press.
In this Scandinavian country would be a different system for determining the health of the players.
Players before the game will be required to submit questionnaires about their well-being and send to the club doctor.
Note that in Sweden’s top League is scheduled to resume in mid-June.
Recall that Sweden has refused the introduction of quarantine measures for pandemic coronavirus infection.