In Sweden to smoke, the parents hide from the children, not Vice versa
Lisa Hornberg we met through the international service of rental apartments. I was just going to fly for a few days in Stockholm, and Lisa put their homes on the website, promising a big discount to the first client. I did not fail to take advantage of the great offer, but the hostess was very happy to find out that her first tenants will be former compatriots, because she is originally from Kerch. Seeing her apartment is cozy, bright, with new appliances and furniture, and even in the exclusive area of Lidingo — I naturally wanted to find out how she managed to settle in Sweden and get so luxurious accommodation. Lisa, despite your busy schedule, agreed to give the “FACTS” of the interview.
“For residents and citizens of Sweden education is free”
— Lisa, tell us how you moved from Crimea to Sweden and got a prestigious job?
— I didn’t have a purpose, it just happened. Twenty-two years ago I transferred from the Tauride international ekologo-politological University in Istanbul Bilgi University on the student exchange program. There in the restaurant met a young man from Sweden. He was in Istanbul the project is designed for three years, and this period was over. We loved each other, dated, then he proposed to me. Being in my third year, I left University and went to Sweden where we got married. After a few months I was given resident status, and two years later, citizenship.
— To obtain the status of a citizen must not only live in the country for a certain amount of time, but to pass the language exam. How hard was it for you to Swedish?
— It is much easier than English, which seriously studied before. When I’m with her future husband moved to Sweden and took courses in Swedish for foreigners was in January 1997. All groups have long been staffed, and I didn’t get, said that they are ready to record only in the may set. Nothing to do, I began to wait and not to waste time, began to learn the language independently. I must say that my mother-in-law and other relatives by marriage all teachers, they helped me a lot. Collected a bunch of books and textbooks, and I sat down to teach. When may finally got to the courses could already read and write, knew a lot of words. By next September, when the guys just started to learn grammar and form sentences, I freely wrote essays. To waste time is not wanted, and I asked the teachers to let me early exam. Of course, they were alarmed — they already had the prescribed two-year program for me. But agreed. I passed the exam and entered the first course of economic University.
— Why first? You studied in the same specialties in Istanbul? Couldn’t you just pass an additional transfer work and to transfer to the fourth year?
No, Sweden is not passed. Unfinished education the same thing as his absence. Had to start from scratch. In addition to the Swedish language, I, in preparation for the entry, customized English and mathematics, studied Swedish history and sociology. Four years later, was already a master of Economics. By the way, to study was much easier than in the post-Soviet educational institutions.
Stockholm is the capital and largest city of Sweden
— And probably very expensive? I know that now the price of annual tuition for foreigners ranges from eight to thirty thousand euros.
— For residents and citizens of the country education is free, besides, you have a very favorable student loan at 0.2 percent per annum. I’m happy to use it, while studying. Then when you start work, the amount of the loan is gradually deducted from your paycheck.
“When you open a jar of canned fish, smells of sewage”
— This lovely apartment in the trendy district also took the credit?
— Everything here is take a mortgage, it is beneficial to only two percent per annum. But another very popular method to get a flat is, oddly enough, rent. Only rented housing is not a private person, and the company. Squatter’s rights are protected by law so that if you’re not an addict, not a criminal and pay for the apartment, then you just can’t evict. So, you can settle in any housing for life. So I took this apartment. It costs serious — 1100 euros per month. But when I got the job the business controller (as in Sweden called chief economist) in a large company, producing food, for me the price wasn’t prohibitive.
The average salary for such positions, as I have, is around 5500 euros per month. After deduction of 35 percent withholding tax 3,500 euros. Even if you pay a thousand for the apartment, is enough to eat well, to dress properly and travel. To eat properly does not mean every day to go to restaurants. Here it is very expensive, as the whole range of services. For example, dine in the restaurant, you need to pay about 20 euros. To cut costs 60-70 euros. But the foods in the supermarket are almost the same as in Ukraine.
— Since you are already talking about food, tell us how you local cuisine? I agree, traditional cinnamon rolls kanelbullar — delicious. But fried herring?! The famous Swedish “rotten” food?!
— Yes, it’s something. But oddly enough, I love all of it. Before all eat with pleasure. Then became a vegetarian and fish and meat refused. Plant foods healthier, for cooking vegetarian dishes do not need to kill animals. Of course, if I come to visit where the hostess special for me tried and prepared, the retreat from their principles and eat what to treat me. As for the canned, you were asking about, it is really Swedish national product, is called surstromming.
The story of this herring is rooted in the XVI century, when in Sweden there is an acute shortage of salt. The fish before canning salted so little that she was beginning to wander. But to go to the locals there was nowhere — had to eat in order not to die from hunger. Now the fish is prepared so specifically is a Swedish twist. To her none of the locals are indifferent, you either love it or hate it. To me, despite the unappetizing smell (when you open the jar, smells of sewage), surströmming like that. Fish sour, she had an interesting “second” hint, and vodka it goes just fine.
Lisa Hornberg: “the Swede is not served the girl’s hands when leaving the transport, could you hold that door, will not help to carry the heavy”
— What else besides food do you like in Sweden when you moved there?
— Was surprised at the social level of life, security of the person — customer, tenant, buyer. Here nearly enough habitual for post-Soviet countries system, that those who have at least some power (police, doctors, government officials), using your position pushed around by people who are rude and say “top-down”. In Sweden, citizens are hairdressers, vendors, or supervisors in public transport as a helper, because those are paid from the taxes paid to the state by their clients, therefore, must help. Here even can not imagine that you asked for help to the police or asking the waiter, but you muttered something in response, or did not pay attention to you.
And I was just struck by the attitude of Swedes to the children. Here children are not the property of the parent who decides for him all always, and a full member of the family and society. In addition, the Swedish law that prohibits the beating of children, parents do not and beliefs. They respect kids, and they pay them back. For example, a common practice for Ukrainians, when the grown-UPS with their friends or buddies sitting at the table, drinking, Smoking, laughing, and the children sent to another room so as not to interfere, there would be absolutely wild. If the parents are at a party or at a wedding, children will sit with them, socialize, and have fun. When they are adults, of course, much more reserved, if you drink a little, and do not smoke. Then the parents hide from the children, if you really want to smoke, and not the children from the parents. Generally in Sweden, Smoking is not fashionable, promotes a healthy lifestyle. And I also really like.
“Every second resident regularly goes to the hospital because of depression…”
— What’s not to like?
— Swedes have a different mentality. They are friendly, smiling, but what do you think, what you feel, you’ll never know. Even among acquaintances and colleagues it is not accepted to complain about the problems. That the man trouble, you won’t. And he will not tell here because it is not accepted. The same applies to going to the guests. You can’t just walk to a friend because you wanted to see her, drink tea and chat. On the meeting we need to agree in advance to submit it to the plans. I remember when my husband and I during a trip to another city spontaneously went to see his best friend, who lives there. The owners just sat down to dinner, of course, they weren’t expecting us. What would you do in this case in the Crimea? Quickly covered something on the table, shared food, somehow got out. A friend of my husband and wife give themselves sat down and began to eat meat that was fried. And we sat back, drank tea and watched them. For me it was a nightmare, so uncomfortable I felt. And for all the rest, in my opinion, nothing unusual.
Sweden consistently ranks in the top ten of the happiest countries in the world
Another point that needs to be prepared by our girls, if you decide to marry a Swede, is that gentlemen, in our traditional concept in Sweden in the afternoon with fire not find. Not only will you each pay for yourself in restaurants, but the guy still will not give the girl a hand when leaving the transport, could you hold that door, will not help to carry a heavy. This is partly a consequence of feminist tendencies and the struggle for equality. My husband and I in this plan all was normal. He was much older, grew up in a traditional society, so me and gifts, and flowers filled up when we were Dating, and the restaurant paid. We divorced for other reasons.
Then I started Dating his own age is his concept of the gentleman was completely absent. I remember when I came to it from the airport with bags and suitcases. Pulled them out of the car, gave him and wanted to go home, but my boyfriend got it back to me saying: “It’s your Luggage. Here and carry”. More we have not met him. Maybe for Sweden it’s the norm, but I think if you are a couple, we should help each other, to care, not only to demonstrate its independence.
And all the Swedes I know are happy people. In any case, according to the annual study of the state of global happiness created by the UN, Sweden is consistently in the top ten most happy countries in the world.
— Yes, of course, the Swedes are happy people. Despite the fact that every second of them regularly goes to the hospital because of… depression. Don’t be surprised there is a common dissatisfaction, bad mood, melancholy is considered a good enough reason for sick leave followed by a visit to a psychologist and prescribed anti-depressants. You know, I’m sure at least once a year I go to the Crimea, visiting relatives. So, despite the huge number of health problems, unemployment, lack of money, the people there no more depression. It is simply not enough time. And for the Swedes if the job loses its appeal, ceases to bring joy, this is a reason to consult a specialist and to treat depression.
I, of course, for such reasons not sulking, but, living in Sweden, are not afraid to change something in life. In Ukraine I couldn’t even think about having to give up a prestigious high-paying job just because they “lost the spark” and start the routine. And here — please. I left the company where he was chief economist, engaged in music — singing and playing the piano, began performing with the orchestra, to travel. Now I’m happy. Sweden has to find their reason to be happy, to thrive, not just survive. The main thing — to want.
Photo by the author
