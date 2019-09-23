In Switzerland protested against the introduction of 5G is the standard threat
In the Swiss capital city of Bern on September 21 held a rally against the introduction of the standard high-speed mobile communication of the fifth generation 5G. This writes Deutsche Welle.
According to reports, the rally was attended by several thousand people. Activists believe that may be exposed to radiation. Some of the demonstrators and did think that the introduction of 5G in Switzerland is a crime against human rights.
“The fact that today on the streets so many people, is a powerful signal against the uncontrolled introduction of 5G networks”, — said one of the organizers of the rally Tamlyn Schieber Ullman.
Also, according to the demonstrators, mobile technology can have a serious impact on human health and the environment.
“They (activists — ed.) emphasize that the risks that she (5G — ed.) has, as yet unknown, and try to collect 100 thousand signatures to hold a referendum on moratorium of new technology”, writes DW.
The newspaper reminds that in February of this year, Switzerland introduced the 5G three large operators, and since the beginning of July in the country have earned 334 towers with frequency 5G. It is noted that Geneva, Fribourg, Vaud and Neuchatel have not yet built the antenna as a precaution.
Currently there are studies on the action of 5G on human health. It is reported that the world health organization has already started to assess the risk to health from exposure to radiofrequency fields. Until the end of the year the Swiss team of experts studying the risks of the introduction of 5G, should publish their findings.
We will remind that in plans of the Ministry of the digital transformation of Ukraine — wide coverage of the territory of Ukraine of 3G and 4G connectivity and access to broadband Internet in all settlements until 2023.
As previously reported “FACTS”, according to the technical expert Ericsson, due to the fact that 5G in the early stages will have a point coverage, the network can be used in shopping malls or public places where the operator will fit this cover to provide. But in all other locations the terminal will operate on 3G or 4G.
