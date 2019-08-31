In Syria caught ‘the executioner Raqqa’, which is receiving aid from great Britain, executed more than 100 people (PHOTO)

Loading...

“Syrian democratic forces” detained one of the main executioners of the terrorist group “Islamic state”* (banned in Russia), carry out executions of deserters, people of other faiths, prisoners and journalists. It is believed that 35-year-old native of Belgium and a resident of British Birmingham Anuar Haddouchi, also known as “the executioner of Raqqa” and Abu Suleiman al-Belgii, personally executed more than a hundred people in the Central market square of Raqqa, writes Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

Haddouchi was arrested along with his wife Julie Mace, also a native of Belgium, after the battle for the city of Bagus – the last stronghold of ISIS* in the province of Deir ez-Zor. Now they are in jail, “Syrian democratic forces”. The trial of the prisoners have not yet been. If Haddouchi will transfer to the Iraqi authorities, he could face the death penalty.

Haddouchi with his wife came to the UK in 2009 and has received from the authorities in Birmingham housing benefit. In 2014, the couple went to Syria and joined the extremists. Although the owner of the house in Birmingham has informed the district administration about the departure of tenants, the payment of the family has not stopped. Prosecutors believe that the money used to Finance terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015, and Brussels in 2016.

In 2015 from the accounts Haddouchi and his wife was charged 3 thousand pounds in Birmingham gave Muhammad Abrin, accused of involvement in the attacks in Paris and explosions in the Brussels international airport, Zaventem. The money removed from the accounts and transferred Abrin accomplices of the extremists Mufassil Zakaria and Mohammed Ali Ahmed. In 2016 a British court sentenced them to three and eight years imprisonment for preparing terrorist attacks.

Abrin got the money in July 2015, and in November in Paris, the gunmen shot people in cafes and restaurants and also took in hostages of visitors of the concert. Then 130 people were killed, hundreds were injured. March 22, 2016 explosions occurred at the Brussels airport Zaventem and the metro station “Maalbeek”. Another bomb at the airport sappers defused.

According to the BBC, in 2016, after his departure to Syria, Khadduri and his wife received about 10 thousand pounds. British investigators believe that all that money could go to Fund terrorism.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.