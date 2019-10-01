In Syria the air strikes in Russia in four years killed about 8300 civilians (PHOTO)

From 30 September 2015 to present Syria as a result of Russian air strikes have killed more than 19 thousand people, of which about 8,300 were civilians.

As stated in the report of the human rights organization Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), among the dead civilians were almost 2000 children under the age of 18 years and more than 1.2 thousand of women. All of them, according to the SOHR, was killed in the bombing by Russian military planes.

Also in the report of the organization, which headquarters is in London, said that Russian air strikes in Syria have killed more than 5 thousand men and boys, 5.2 thousand members of the “Islamic state”* and more than 5.4 thousand fighters of various factions.

– Russia is preparing for a ground operation in Syria with the participation of mercenaries, “Putin’s cook”

The report also notes that the defense Ministry used in Syria, cluster incendiary bombs filled with thermite mixture of aluminum powder and oxides of various metals, which burns for 3 minutes and causes severe burns. We are talking about incendiary cluster bombs of the type RBK-500 ZAB-2.5 CM weighing about 500 kg.

Cassette RBK-500 ZAB-2.5 SM contains three types of incendiary combat elements in two sizes – ZAB-2,5 diameter about 9 cm and a length of about 14 cm, and 3AB-2.5 M-I and ZAB-2,5 M-II (KAB-2,5M1 and ZAB-2,5M2) with a diameter of about 6 cm and a length of about 24 cm

In addition, in December 2015, the UN published a report stating that Russia uses Syria’s powerful vacuum and cluster bombs, including RBK-500 SPBE-D. at the same time human rights organizations have accused the Russian military use of such weapons prohibited by international Convention Dublin. But Russia has not signed the Convention of 2008 prohibiting cluster munitions.

Russian military operation in Syria began on 30 September 2015.

In December 2017, the Russian defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria. However, Russian troops remained in bases Hamim and Tartous, as well as the Center for reconciliation of the warring parties. As a result of military operations in Syria officially killed more than 100 Russian soldiers.

*”Islamic state” (ISIS) is a banned terrorist organization