In Tajikistan attacked the frontier, killing 17 people (photo)
In the night from 5 to 6 November on the border of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan was a battle. About three o’clock in the morning to the frontier “Ichabod” 60 kilometers from Dushanbe was attacked by armed men. Tajikistan claims that the militants were no less than twenty: 15 was eliminated, the other tried to escape to the nearest village Esanboy, but was detained. Four vehicles of the militants destroyed.
As a result of the attack killed a Tajik border guard and the employee of the Ministry of the interior.
Representatives of Committee of national security of Tajikistan believe that armed militants a few days ago arrived from Afghanistan and belong to the terrorist group “Islamic state”. It is assumed that the armed group arrived in Tajikistan for terrorist attacks. At the disposal of the militants was the AKM.
In the area of the incident blocked roads, are checking documents and vehicles from passing persons.
Recall that in 2018, the extremist group “Islamic state” has claimed responsibility for the unrest in the colony in Tajikistan and the death of 24 people.
