In Tallinn, on Board, arrived from Helsinki passenger ferry Tallink Silja Europa found two bodies of the citizens of Finland (PHOTO)

In the Estonian port of Tallinn on Board the cruise ferry Tallink Silja Europa at night on Sunday had found the bodies of two citizens of Finland, reports “Interfax” with reference to the sate of broadcasting of Finland Yle.

According to Yle, which refers to the Estonian police and the Finnish media, the first body was found at 3 a.m., the second at 7 am.

The dead was 25-year-old woman and 21-year-old man. The bodies no traces of violence. They were sent to the autopsy. According to police, the two deaths are not connected.

“Usually the death of anyone on Board, an older man. The death of young people think it’s a coincidence: they not traveled in the same company,” – said the head of the press service of the company Tallink Silja Marika in there Neil?.

“When the autopsy results are ready, we will know the exact cause of death. If we learn that they died in the violence, we will begin a criminal investigation,” police say.

Silja Europa – passenger ferry, owned by Tallink. Operated on the line between Tallinn and Helsinki. 013 accommodates 3 passengers.