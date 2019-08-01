In Tashkent airport detained a man who tried to smuggle in 14 gold bars stomach (PHOTO)

Loading...

Customs officers detained in the Tashkent airport a man trying to hold in the stomach more than 400 grams of gold worth about 17 thousand dollars, RIA “news” in a press-service of the state customs Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the press service, the citizen of Uzbekistan came from Tashkent to new Delhi and used the “green corridor”, held further customs check. As a result of verification with the help of modern scanning equipment, it was discovered that the detainee attempted to export in the stomach 14 small homemade gold bars weighing 434 grams. Their value amounted to over 150 million soms (about 17 thousand dollars).

Uzbek customs officials regularly report the detention of passengers trying to smuggle the gold and gold jewelry. In March at the airport of Tashkent was detained two women who tried the stomach to take to Amritsar homemade gold ingots worth more than 15 thousand dollars. According to authorities, the most active channels of smugglers, ferrying gold products through the Tashkent airport, there are flights to Baku, Istanbul and cities of India.

15 March last year in Yakutsk, a few tons of gold and silver bullion have fallen from the plane An-12: during takeoff tore the flap of the cargo hatch. All the ingots were found and returned to the owner, however, residents of Yakutsk and on the second day after the incident, hoping to find scattered values.