In Tatarstan happy singing the potato pie is calling people to the polls
In this way the head of the Almetyevsk district of Tatarstan, Timur Nagumanov has urged people to take part in the elections
In the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia, the head of Almetyevsk district Timur Nagumanov has called people to the polls in an unusual way.
Officials released a video where sings cartoon character made in Tatar national dishes echpochmak — triangular potato pie.
“Happy triangle” skullcap calls herself the perfect candidate, playing the guitar, and encourages residents of the Republic to go to the polls on 8 September. In the background, circling the passport of the Russian Federation.
Echpochmak sings:
“I am satisfied with the triangle, the perfect candidate.
Smooth, tasty and skillful — every me insanely happy.
Di dibley dibley, dibley dibley du,
On the eighth of September, the elections are coming!
Do dibley dibley, dibley dibley Dee,
Eighth day of September to the polls you go.”
112.ua