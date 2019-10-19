In Tbilisi, a massive explosion in a residential building: photos and video from the scene of an emergency
In the Georgian capital Tbilisi there was a gas explosion in a 16-storey building, which has caused the collapse of four floors. Four residents had to be hospitalized, one of them is in intensive care. Recall the “FACTS” he wrote about the powerful fire in Kiev on 19 October.
In a network there was video of the incident.
As reported by the “Caucasian knot”, from the detonation collapsed walls and partitions between apartments from the first to the fourth floor. Glass shattered in hundreds of apartments were also damaged about 10 vehicles parked outside the house.
The incident
According to eyewitnesses, the explosion could provoke a makeshift gas water heater installed in one of the apartments. It was her master had the most serious burns (damaged 60-65% of the skin), and was in intensive care. His condition is estimated as very heavy.
. The explosion collapsed a porch of a house, and the rest of the house was under threat.
