In Tbilisi have been four protests (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Two meeting were held simultaneously at night on Tuesday at the Parliament building of Georgia in Tbilisi. Stock footage of the live broadcast the First channel of the Georgian Public broadcaster, which refers to TASS.

The participants of the rally demanded to ban the promotion of LGBT community, and the participants continued to demand the resignation of the interior Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia. These actions continued from June 20. The participants of both protests began to gather at Parliament from 19:00 (18:00 GMT) on Monday. Protesters shared a police cordon. The participants of the rally against sexual minorities showed aggression to the address demanding the resignation Gajaria.

During the rally in front of Parliament by opponents of the Tbilisi gay parade said that demand from the authorities at the legislative level to ban any procession of sexual minorities in the Georgian capital. They accused the participants of the parallel passing action that they refuse to disassociate themselves from the LGBT community, reports “Interfax”.

Meanwhile, the protesters demanding the resignation of interior Minister in his speeches called the participants of the simultaneous actions of Pro-Russian activists, which govern the authorities.

Previously, a number of representatives of the Georgian Orthodox Church, who came to the rally in front of Parliament to support demands to ban LGBT marches, urged everyone to go home, but not all have supported this appeal. The organizers of both protests have stated that their protest will not stop until the fulfillment by the authorities of their claims.

On Monday in Tbilisi also held a rally in support of LGBT rights near the building of the interior Ministry and against the propaganda war with Russia before the building of the private TV company “Rustavi-2”. These two actions ended without incident.