In Tennessee a 4-year-old boy rescued a 2-year-old sister, fell into the pool
“Andy came to me and said, “I fell in the pool!”. She was wet, I looked at gray’s — he, too, was wet. Then I panicked,” said the mother of 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl from Knoxville, Tennessee. Her son saved from drowning the daughter fell into the pool in the backyard.
Laura Forrester was sure that he had taken all proper precautions for pool fencing in the back yard when she moved with her family to a new home, tells Today.
“We installed a safety fence, and the kids knew never to go up there without a parent or babysitter, the woman said in an interview with the NBC affiliate. — We have installed buzzers on the doors. We thought we took every precaution.”
But, despite all efforts, her 2-year-old daughter Andy has bypassed their security measures.
She fell into the pool when the mother turned away. The girl struggled trying to stay afloat. Fortunately, her brother grey, who was then 4 years old, was next.
The boy jumped behind her sister.
“I grabbed her by the midsection and tried to lift so she could breathe, told the now 5-year-old gray Forrester NBC radio station in Knoxville.
Andy said that the brother was able to pull her out of the pool.
“He saved me,” admitted the girl she is.
Their mother was in shock.
“It happened so fast: they were with me for only 5 minutes before,” she says.
According to women, a miracle happened.
“I think at this point, my 4-year-old child has acquired the ability to respond like he was helping God. I think God was with my children that day,” she said.
According to Forrester, when they first came to the house, the famous Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan lost his daughter in the same situation, so the mother tried to be as careful as possible.
“We are literally hammered into their head that they never go there without an adult,” says the woman.
Now Andy will be able to save itself if it falls again. Forrester immediately signed her up for swimming lessons after the incident. She said she hopes other parents hear her story and do the same thing.
“If you hear this and you live near water, a lake, a pool, think about how to enrol children in swimming lessons, because regardless of the precautions it can still happen, she said. And I hope this maybe could save someone else’s life.”