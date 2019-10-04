In Tennessee, the cat from a shelter saved the owner from a snake bite
In Tennessee cat from a shelter rescued 81-year-old man from the bite of a poisonous snake, which slipped into the house, writes Fox News.
A poisonous snake, odnogolosy Copperhead, ended up in a losing position when faced with a cat Shelley in the house Jimmy Nelson in the County of Claiborne.
“I think the Lord sent us a cat to save my father,” said his daughter Teresa Sils.
Nelson, who suffered a stroke earlier in the middle of the night heard a noise and thought it was the antics of the cats.
But two days later, he found himself in the house of the dead snake.
“I went out and looked under the table, and there lay a snake”, — he said.
On Monday, Teresa Sils wrote in Facebook that he found claw marks on the head and neck of a snake.
“So, cat, obviously, killed the snake and took it to my dad. Now Shelly is a true hero,” wrote the woman.
Cat man took from the local animal shelter, not to be lonely.
ForumDaily previously told stories, when the animals from a shelter to save lives. For example, in 2017 the dog from a shelter saved the life of 3-year-old girl who was on the street alone with no clothes in cold weather. The little girl was lying on the ground and was shaking from the cold. The doctors were able to save a child’s life thanks to the vigilance of the dog, but the parents of the child were not returned.
In 2018 in new York, the dog saved owners from carbon monoxide poisoning.