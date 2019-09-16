In Texas, a child shot in the head by his younger brother: parents did not know about the weapons in the house
6-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night in Texas. According to local authorities, the child is in serious condition.
The boy received a gunshot wound to the head in a house in Arlington about 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Dallas Morning News reports that while playing in a room with a group of children older brother of the boy, 10 or 11 years old, discovered the rifle and aimed it at the child, before pulling the trigger. It was unclear whether the shooting was an accident.
Six year old boy was taken to medical center Mansfield, but he was later taken to another medical facility. On Sunday evening police said that the child is in serious condition.
According to reports Lieutenant Christopher cook, sister of the victim, where reportedly there were 6 or 7 years old, was wounded by shrapnel during the shooting, but she’s fine.
The elder brother of the injured boy told authorities that he had purchased a 22 calibre rifle. Parents told staff that they did not know that the house has a firearm, reports the Dallas News.
The police said that it would conduct a criminal investigation to determine where the guns were and how children could access it.