In Texas arrested a teenager who spat in the bottle of tea and returned it to the shelf of a store
Apparently, the teenager learned nothing from the story of a girl who licked ice cream in the store and can now go to prison for 20 years. 15-year-old boy was arrested after he spit in a bottle of cold tea in Odessa, Texas, and put it back on the shelf.
Police reported that 15-year-old confessed employee of the store after the incident was recorded by a surveillance camera, writes Fox News. He told police that he took a SIP and the drink didn’t like him due to his “awful” taste, so supposedly the guy and returned it to the shelf.
The minor was charged with intentional distortion of consumer goods that is considered “a criminal offence in the second degree, and if someone gets seriously injured — and the first degree”, in accordance with the laws of the state of Texas.
He was transferred to the detention facility for minors in Odessa.
Recently another juvenile in Texas has sucked the contents of the container with ice cream Blue Bell, and then put it back in the freezer — it happened at the Walmart in Lufkin. She was later identified, was confirmed by the police. The video, filmed escorting the girl young man, has gone viral. For the act, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
Viral video inspired a man from Louisiana, which also took out of the fridge to store the container with the ice cream, licked it and put it back, taking it all on video. But the man later said he did it only for shooting, and presented a check for buying this ice cream. However, he was accused of hooliganism and illegal video posting activities that violate the law.