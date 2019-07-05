In Texas because of the fireworks lit up the car: two children in critical condition. VIDEO
Two small children fighting for their lives after a firework accidentally exploded in the car of their families during an incident with a firearm on the road in Texas.
Around 21:00 on July 4, the family of four drove past the store Fiesta in Harris County (TX) when the driver had a conflict with the person driving the other car, the newspaper writes People.
The local Sheriff ed Gonzalez called the scene “horrific”. According to Gonzalez, with the escalation of the dispute, the two cars drove to the nearest gas station.
The children’s father and the other driver exchanged a few words, after which the suspect shot at the car in which there were two small children.
Inside the car was the mother of the children, a year-old child and another baby who according to police was from 1 to 3 years.
Caught in car bullet led to the ignition of the fireworks that the family acquired shortly before the incident.
The father of the children tried to leave, but fireworks began to shoot, and the car caught fire.
Witnesses of the incident came to the aid of the family pulled them out of the car and was taken to the hospital. Children received severe burns and doctors are in critical condition. Status of parents unknown at this time.
The suspect fled the scene. Gonzalez said, according to police, the car with the shooter was a woman and children.
Police said that the suspect is a man in his twenties who was driving a Ford Expedition. Anybody with information about the shooter, please call Houston Crime Stoppers at the number 713-222-TIPS.