In Texas staged the shooting of the store: many victims (photos, video)
In the U.S. state of Texas near the cities of Odessa and Midland man opened fire at random on the street. Was fatally wounded five people. Another 21 injured sent to the hospital. Police shot and killed the murderer.
The police say that it all started with the fact that the inspectors were stopped on the highway “Toyota” for breaking the rules: the driver didn’t signal turning left. The driver was a man about 30 years old, he opened fire on a police officer and wounded three guards.
Mass shooting at twin peaks in odessa tx pic.twitter.com/pZlWM6WRGS
Breaking away from his pursuers, the man was prowling the streets and shooting at passers-by. In some cases, the victims were the buyers went of a shopping Mall. One of the victims was an eight month old baby – he was shot in the face. The child had to be taken to hospital by the emergency aircraft.
Some drivers narrowly escaped a sad fate. In social networks, motorists were urged to stay away from downtown Odessa.
Later it became known that the man stole the van, the U.S. postal service. Offender tracked down in the Parking lot at the cinema Cinergy. Police used firearms, the shooter was eliminated.
In the police reports first it was about the two wanted men — the driver of “Toyota” and the driver of a mail van. Then it became clear that we are talking about the same offender. “It is confirmed that the shooter was eliminated near Cinergy in Odessa. Others wanted no shooters, “reads a police statement Midland.
We will remind, last case of a mass shooting in the US was recorded on 15 August. Six policemen received gunshot wounds. Prior to that, on 4 August in El Paso opened fire on visitors of the shopping center.
Photo deniseperezzzz/Twitter
