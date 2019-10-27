In Texas, students were shot at the prom (video)
In the US, October 27 in Greenville (Texas) unknown opened fire during a graduation party of the students of the local College.
According to preliminary data, two people were killed and 14 were injured. Arrow himself managed to escape, according to Fox News channel.
The tragedy occurred during a homecoming dance, a branch of Texas A&M University (Texas A&M Commerce University).
Details of the incident and the motives of the perpetrator are investigated. In a network there was video from the event.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, almost two months ago in Texas there was another shooting. Then near the cities of Odessa and Midland man opened fire at random on the street. Was fatally wounded five people. Another 21 injured sent to the hospital. Police shot and killed the murderer.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter