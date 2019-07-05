In Texas the girl licked her ice cream and put back on the shelf: she faces up to 20 years in prison
The Texas state police identified the woman from a viral video where she licks the ice cream company Blue Bell and then puts it back in the freezer.
On Wednesday, police contacted the Blue Bell plant after the Texas-based company has instructed the managers of its units to find out the location of the store where the incident occurred.
The Manager stated that the video was shot at the Walmart in Lufkin. To determine the place managed by comparing the location of the products in the shop and on the video.
Police believe that the woman should be held accountable for what he licked the ice cream and then put it back on the shelf.
“Counterfeiting of consumer goods is a serious offence in the second degree and is punishable from 2 to 20 years. The Department consults with FDA (Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines. — ForumDAily). Can also pursue Federal charges,” said the police.
At the moment, Blue Bell withdrew all such packaging of ice cream “Tin Roof” from Walmart, police said.
The video, which appeared on Twitter on 29 June, viewed 11 million times.
Police in Lufkin have not reported the woman’s name, citing an ongoing investigation.
“The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority and we work hard to maintain the highest level of trust of our customers, — said in a statement the company Blue Bell. — Adulteration of foods is no joke, and we will not tolerate the falsification of our products. We are grateful to the customers who warned us.”
In a network there is there are other similar videos.