In Texas, the guards humiliated the illegals, forcing them to wear a sign ‘I like men’
In the detention center for migrants at Texas border patrol agents tried to humiliate immigrant from Honduras, forcing him to hold a sign that says “I like men”, said in an email to the staff member who witnessed the incident.
E-mails obtained by CNN, was sent to the head agent and described the episode of March 5, during which the immigrant was forced to keep a sheet of paper that says “Me gustan los hombre(s)”, which translates as “I like men” while passing through a detention center for migrants, writes CNN.
As stated in the letter received by edition, the agent was on duty at the processing center in El Paso and saw his colleague presented the Board with the handwritten inscription migrants from Honduras and instructed him to go before a group of other detained illegal immigrants. The inscriptions also gave CNN and the leadership of the detention center.
The agent saw the sign and walked over to her “author”, telling him that such behavior is unprofessional. But his colleagues did not respond. The agent took the sign at immigrant, who was upset and frustrated of what is happening.
In the letters the agent-witness calls the names of two senior officers of the border patrol and five other agents who also saw the alleged incident occurred. The same evening, the witness passed the sign a higher-ranking officer, but he took no action, said in an email.
The incident followed a scandal involving the alleged existence of the Facebook group, which represents thousands of border and immigration services. It was reported that there is regularly derided the suffering and death of migrants.
3 July, the acting Minister of national security Kevin Macalino announced on Twitter that he ordered to immediately investigate the activities of such groups, “which presumably includes active employees of the border patrol”.