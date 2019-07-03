In Texas, the mother put two children to sleep in the afternoon – and he was gone
The police said that 2-year-old boy after “extensive” search was found in the car in Texas. The boy was dead.
“We’re all devastated, said at a press conference the chief of police of Denton Frank Dixon. — The family is just devastated. The mother is now under medical supervision. She had a panic attack when she was told the news,” he added.
Two-year Serbes Gurung disappeared on Tuesday afternoon after his mother put him to bed.
On Tuesday conducted an extensive investigation, which was attended by over 200 people, including police officers and the community, the chief said.
Machine with Sarvesam found in the search area. She was in “reasonable proximity” of the family home, and it is unclear how Serbes got in the car.
In the car had blacked out Windows and hard enough to see who’s inside. At the time of this writing, it is unknown whether there had been a search of transport.
“Now is not the time to be pointing fingers, is not the time to throw blame, — said the head. — For us it is time to come together, grieve and heal together.”
According to Dixon, obvious signs of injury. The body of a small boy taken to the office of the medical examiner for an autopsy.
“There are a lot of things we have no answers,” he said.
The officer added that due to the heat in Texas, he could very quickly overheat in the car.
The Department is conducting an investigation.