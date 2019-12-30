In Texas, the unknown shot two people in the Church and was killed by the parishioners
Two parishioners were killed when unknown persons opened fire during Sunday services at a Church near Fort worth, Texas. One of those who were in the Church, the assailant shot just 6 seconds after opening fire, writes CBS News.
Jeff Williams from the Department of public safety Texas praised the “heroic members” who stopped the gunman. Several people quickly pulled their weapons soon after the first shot.
According to officials, two people received first aid at the scene.
Police reported that an armed man entered the Church and sat on a bench at about 11 o’clock in the morning. Later he stood up, pulled out a shotgun and shot and killed two parishioners who died in a nearby hospital. Two armed members of the Church who was a volunteer security guards returned fire and killed the militant after a few seconds after the attack began.
Matthew Desarno FBI said at a press conference that officials are still trying to determine the motive of the gunman.
The witness of the incident said that the soldier shot someone with a shotgun during the sacrament, and that then he was killed by another member of the Church. According to the witness, another member of the Church shot and killed the suspect.
“It was the worst. You feel like your life is flashing before my eyes. I was so worried about my baby,” said parishioner Isabel Arreola.
Church West Freeway Church of Christ located in white flying fish Cove, in the suburbs of Tarrant County.
This year in Texas, there have been several deadly shootings, including the shooting at a Walmart in El Paso in August, which killed 22 people, as well as shooting in Odessa-Midland in the same month that killed 7 people. In 2017, the gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland springs, Texas, killing 26 people and injuring more than 20 people.
Shooting in Church caused Texas Republicans to advocate for changes in state law, allowing discreetly carry firearms in places of worship when it was revealed that the gunman fatally shot just 6 seconds after opening fire, says Fox News.
Britt Farmer, senior Minister of the Church, said, “Dallas Morning News” that the Church has lost two “great men today, but could be a lot worse, and I’m grateful that our government has provided us with the opportunity to defend themselves.”
Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed in June, eight draft laws on weapons, including a law allowing the owners of legal weapons to bring it secretly to places of worship.
“We have repeatedly seen that there is no such thing as a zone free from weapons — then said state Senator Donna Campbell, co-author of the bill. — Those who have evil intentions will be to break the law and commit their heinous actions, no matter what. It makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave defenseless the law-abiding citizens where violent criminals are breaking the law, causing great harm”.
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick at a press conference after the shooting, praised the two volunteer guards and expressed appreciation for changes in state law.
“Rapid response is most important, he said. — Shooting responded civil. The officers were on the scene in less than a minute — and by the time shooting ended. This happens in more than 50% of the shootings — the shooting ends before the police, no matter how hard they tried”.
Democrat Julian Castro pointed to the incident as a result of weak laws on the illegal use of firearms and poor management.
“We can take steps to reduce these horrendous attacks right now — we just need our elected leaders had the courage to act,” he wrote on Twitter.
Beto O’rourke, a former presidential candidate from the Democratic party, who opposed violence with weapons in the past, tweeted that he was saddened by the incident, and added: “it is Clear that what we do in Texas what we do in this country, does not work when it comes to weapons.”