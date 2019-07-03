In Texas, the woman refused to pay for the food poltora
Shoppers supermarket does not want to pay for a half eaten cake, forbidden to shop here.
Camera shop in Wichita falls (Texas) noticed how one of the women walking through the territory and as if nothing had happened absorbs cake, attracted to her in the pastry Department. In principle, nothing wrong with this situation wasn’t seen, because the cash hungry shopper had to pay for all the goods. However, she didn’t want to pay for eaten half of it.
Going to the office, the lady said that will be calculated only for the remaining piece. The management of the supermarket had to call the police. And only then the sweet tooth agreed to pay for the whole article. After all, the guards threatened her with arrest on charges of theft.
However, the store is not so easy turned a blind eye to the incident. She forbade shoppers in the future to come here for shopping.
The supermarket is not poorer?
In most retail chains in the world, implementing the food and drinks are similar rules regarding buyers preferring to absorb an edible product on the way to the checkout. The buyer is obliged to pay for all the food that he ate and drank. If he took a drink yogurt or eat the extra cookie, you must provide packaging for the full payment. To eat for free in-store only on promotions.
However, from time to time there are buyers who wish to bypass these simple rules. They believe that nothing terrible will happen if they hope to bypass the cash register. They say the supermarket is not poorer.
Recently in the same Texas town another dishonest buyer was punished by a ban on visiting the store after it, before reaching the cash register, drank wine and ate chips.
But a resident of Florida, Kenneth a gray, not so long ago staged in the supermarket fire. Ironically, he was a former firefighter. Typing a cart of unpaid products, he escaped while everyone was saving goods and extinguished the room.