In Thailand for “insulting the Buddhist lent” was arrested tourists-naturists
A curious incident occurred in the Thai province of Krabi. Reporters found that “Phrase”, there are tourists from UK, Australia, Spain and Japan were arrested for skinny-dipping.
All local law enforcement officers caught five girls and one guy aged 17-20 years.
They were accused of “violating public order” and “indiscreet defiance”. The guys pleaded guilty.
However, as the local media, they got off easy: after lectures at the police station and a fine in the amount of seventeen dollars per person, let them go.
As it turned out, that the bullying pushed them a temporary ban of sale of alcohol, introduced on 16 and 17 July due to the beginning of Buddhist lent. Without booze to the young people got bored, and then they decided to have some fun so offensive to the locals way.