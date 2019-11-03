In Thailand, offer a ride: to eat a Burger and earn $ 330

In Thailand, offer a ride: to eat a Burger and earn $ 330. However, this warmth applies only to one dish, a huge Burger weighing in at six pounds.

It includes two huge patties of beef or pork, lots of mayonnaise, fried bacon and onion rings, deep fried.

To get the money – all that stuff need to swallow in the first nine minutes, otherwise you will have to pay about a hundred dollars. It’s two and a half thousand hryvnia. It is not surprising that under such circumstances, eat at this cafe for free until now, had ever noted in the news “Today” on TV channel “Ukraine”.

