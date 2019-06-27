In Thailand, the Gecko has settled in the ear women
To Bangkok hospital local resident addressed with complaints of pain in the ear, said . After inspection it was found that in the ear women have two days of live Gecko.
25-year-old Waranya of Mandavi faced with this unusual opportunity to your first day of work. The doctor was very surprised, after examining the patient’s ear and saw something wriggling.
The lizard removed with tweezers, but it turned out that she had no tail. So the next day the patient had to visit a specialist again to ensure that part of the body of the Gecko left in the ear.
Earlier it was reported about a similar case in China. The woman complained to the doctor for ear pain and it turned out that there lived a cockroach.