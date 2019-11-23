In Thailand, the man ran away from his wife after winning the lottery
According to the newspaper, a couple from Thailand won about 6 million baht (270 thousand dollars). Then the man, who did not want to share with my wife the amount won, ran away from home, taking with him a lottery ticket.
Then the woman went to the police and wrote on her husband’s statement.
It is clarified that, fearing criminal prosecution, the man returned and agreed to share with his wife the winnings evenly.