In the 1/4 final of women’s world Cup broke 7 European teams

| June 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

В 1/4 финала женского Чемпионата мира по футболу пробились 7 европейских команд

On the fields of France ended the match of 1/8 final of the women’s world Cup-2019, the results of which decided the quarterfinal pairs.

Norway – Australia – 1:1 (penalty 4:1)

  • England – Cameroon – 3:0
  • France – Brazil – 2:1 (D. V.)
  • Spain – USA – 1:2
  • Italy – China – 2:0
  • Netherlands – Japan – 2:1
  • Germany – Nigeria – 3:0
  • Sweden – Canada – 1:0

Note, in the 1/4 final stage reached 7 European teams and three times world champion – American, who will defend the title of the strongest women’s team in the world.

The best three European teams will automatically qualify for the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo.

Mesh 1/4 finals.

  • 27.06 Norway – England
  • 28.06 France – USA
  • 29.06 Italy – Netherlands
  • 29.06 Germany – Sweden

We would add that the Ukrainian brigade of arbitrators led by Catherine Monsul assigned to work for the quarterfinal match France – USA, the official website of the Ukrainian football Association.

В 1/4 финала женского Чемпионата мира по футболу пробились 7 европейских команд

On the lines of Catherine will help Maryna Streletskaya and Aleksandra Ardasheva. The fourth duty of an arbitrator is vested in the representative of Austria Katie Yatsevich.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.