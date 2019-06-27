In the 1/4 final of women’s world Cup broke 7 European teams
On the fields of France ended the match of 1/8 final of the women’s world Cup-2019, the results of which decided the quarterfinal pairs.
Norway – Australia – 1:1 (penalty 4:1)
- England – Cameroon – 3:0
- France – Brazil – 2:1 (D. V.)
- Spain – USA – 1:2
- Italy – China – 2:0
- Netherlands – Japan – 2:1
- Germany – Nigeria – 3:0
- Sweden – Canada – 1:0
Note, in the 1/4 final stage reached 7 European teams and three times world champion – American, who will defend the title of the strongest women’s team in the world.
The best three European teams will automatically qualify for the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo.
Mesh 1/4 finals.
- 27.06 Norway – England
- 28.06 France – USA
- 29.06 Italy – Netherlands
- 29.06 Germany – Sweden
We would add that the Ukrainian brigade of arbitrators led by Catherine Monsul assigned to work for the quarterfinal match France – USA, the official website of the Ukrainian football Association.
On the lines of Catherine will help Maryna Streletskaya and Aleksandra Ardasheva. The fourth duty of an arbitrator is vested in the representative of Austria Katie Yatsevich.