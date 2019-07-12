In the 1/4 finals of the African Cup of Nations player deliberately struck his opponent’s arm, causing the removal (video)
Wilfried Zaha (left) and Rami of Benseman
The African Cup of Nations, which takes place on the fields of Egypt, ended the stage of the quarterfinals.
One of the most stubborn fights passed between côte d’ivoire and Algeria.
In one episode of the dirty deed was noted defender of Algerians Rami of Benseman that in the confrontation with the Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha grabbed the player of English “crystal Palace” for the hand and hit her in the face.
He Rami theatrically collapsed on the lawn, trying to attract the attention of the judge.
The fact is that by the time Zaha was already on the liabilities side, yellow card, second warning could automatically turn into off.
However, the referee of the match Ballack Tessema from Ethiopia was led and violation of rules is not fixed.
The match ended in a draw 1:1, and the penalties are stronger still were the Algerians are 4:3.
Semi-finals:
- Algeria – Nigeria
- Senegal – Tunisia
