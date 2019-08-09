In the 72 th birthday of Sofia Rotaru shared their main wealth
August 9, 2019
It’s hard to believe, but Sofia Rotaru celebrated 72 years! 7 Aug stellar colleagues and friends of the actress to congratulate her with her birthday, posting Instagram pictures. Is the celebrity also decided to pay attention to the social networks and published a post.
Rotary has shared its main wealth, his pride, his happiness — adored grandchildren. In the shot, the singer poses with 25-year-old Anatoly and 18-year-old Sophia. A photo of the birthday girl signed simply by putting only the hearts. Love grandma no words can give!
Of course, fans are unable to ignore this important date, and dedicated to Sophia the kind words and compliments. We join the congratulations and wish the birthday girl a long life and success in your career!
